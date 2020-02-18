Waseca head coach Seth Anderson didn’t leave completely Fairmont completely satisfied following a 73-52 win for the Bluejays.
Waseca (20-5, 10-0 Big South East) shot 45 percent from the field, including just 25 percent on 3-point attempts but the Class 2A, second-ranked Bluejays got a big game from Andrew Morgan to make up for some of the deficiencies.
Morgan scored 31 points and pulled down 16 rebounds while blocking five shots. Ryan Dufault scored 19 points and dished out nine assists while Zach Hoehn connected on four 3-pointers in the first half to finish with 12 points.
Wyatt Frank led the Cardinals (13-8, 6-4 Big South East) with 20 points and Jack Hested had 15 points.
Waseca led 42-23 at halftime.
The Bluejays will get a rematch Friday with Marshall, the No. 5-ranked team in Class 3A, for the Big South Conference title at 7:15 p.m. in Waseca. The Tigers defeated Waseca 70-59 Feb. 1 in Marshall.