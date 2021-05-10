FRIDAY, MAY 7
Baseball
USC 18, JWP 5,
A nine-run first inning was enough to propel the Rebels past the Bulldogs last Friday.
Jack Morsching led JWP at the plate, registering a triple and two RBI. Kelton Erler contributed two hits, while Karson Lindsay and Ethan Winters each added one.
Softball
WEM 12, JWP 2
Further information was not available.
SATURDAY, MAY 8
Baseball
Worthington 10, Waseca 7
The Bluejays dropped the first game of a scheduled double header with Worthington on Saturday with the second being called due to inclement weather; it will not be made up.
Zach Hoehn led Waseca at the plate, batting 3-for-5 with an RBI. Tyler Klinger went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Payton Garza hit 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Boys tennis
Waseca 6, Stewartville 1
Cotter 4, Waseca 3
The Bluejays split their matches with Stewartville and Cotter over the weekend to move their record to 4-10 overall.
Charlie Huttemier won both of his matches, with the first in straight sets (6-0, 6-0) and the second over the ninth-ranked player in Class A (6-1, 6-7, 10-8).
Dahminik Deutsch (6-0, 6-3), Dominic Grunzke (6-3, 6-2), Earl Hansen/Ben Diedrich (6-1, 6-0), Luke Osweiler/Hunter Supalla (7-6, 7-5) and Jacari Jellum/Tyler Jellum (6-1, 6-2) earned wins against Stewartville. Hansen Diedrich (6-3, 6-3) and Deutsch/Osweiler (6-2, 6-3) did so against Cotter.
Softball
Belle Plaine 13, Waseca 0
Further information was not available.