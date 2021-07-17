Fans, family and members of the Waseca Braves themselves witnessed two events over this past weekend that had not been done for quite sometime ... and both were accomplished by the same person.
Tink Larson, who often deprecates himself by saying he's "been around a long time" and is in his 60th year of coaching across multiple levels of baseball, threw one inning of scoreless, hitless ball during a 9-4 loss against the Blue Earth Pirates on Friday and followed up the next day with a full nine innings of umpiring after the scheduled ump neglected to show.
"I haven't [umpired] for over 50 years and I've never done a one-man game in my life, but we've got to have a game and I said 'OK, I'll do it,'" Larson said.
Larson's performance behind the plate drew rave reviews from onlookers as well as the opposing team, the Stewartville-Racine Sharks.
"Incredibly thankful for Tink as he stepped in for our ump that didn’t show! He did a great job for not umping for over 50 years!!" the Sharks posted to their Twitter account on Sunday.
Unfortunately, the Braves also dropped their contest against Stewartville by five runs, this time by a score of 10-5. However, Kyle Waugh continued his hot streak at the plate by crushing his seventh home run of the season over the left field fence. He added his eighth during a bounce back 6-5 win in 11 innings over Minnesota Lake on Sunday.
The Braves, whose record currently stands at 10-7 as of this writing, have three games remaining on their schedule before the Region Playoffs kick off on August 1. Their contests on Wednesday against Janesville and Friday against Owatonna will likely be their final two home games of the season barring some change in the league standings; the Braves are currently in fifth place in the 13-60 League with a 7-5 league record and find themselves one game behind the Morristown Morries. Both games are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Their final game of the regular season will take place on Saturday on the road against St. Patrick with first pitch set for 2:30 p.m.