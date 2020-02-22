Waseca got huge offensive nights from Ryan Dufault and Andrew Morgan Saturday in the regular season finale to knock off Minneapolis North 92-74 at Waseca High School.
The duo combined for 70 points for the No. 2-2A Bluejays (22-5) against the No. 5-2A Polars (18-6) for the team’s seventh straight win. It also marked the third ranked opponent Waseca has toppled during that run.
“We played really well in the second half,” Bluejays head coach Seth Anderson said. “We started getting more stops and passed the ball well.”
Morgan had 35 points and 22 rebounds while Dufault had 35 points and five assists. Kyreese Willingham added 13 points and Matt Seberson scored nine. That’s all the scoring Waseca needed as it shot nearly 60 percent from the field.
The Bluejays led 50-41 at halftime and played a 2-3 zone defense most of the game.
Davon Townley led North with 13 points. Willie Wilson and De'Meiko Anderson each had 12. Mario Sanders II and CJ Brown III reached double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
The win snapped an 11-game winning streak for the Polars, whose last loss came to No. 1-2A Caledonia in an 87-85 game.