As the old saying goes, "Once is luck, twice is skill, and three times is a streak."
Well, the Waseca Bluejays wrestling squad is officially on a win-streak as they picked up their third and fourth wins in a row Tuesday night, defeating Le Sueur-Henderson 55-22 and WEM/JWP 48-27. The Bluejays now hold a record of 6-8 overall and 1-3 in the Big South Conference.
"The kids wrestled pretty well," Waseca coach Jake Janike said after the Bluejays win against LSH. "Couple weeks ago we were down, had a bunch of kids that were out for injuries. We're getting those guys back and healed up and working through everything. The kids have really be wrestling well. Win or lose, things keep clicking and we're building off of what we have."
Waseca opened up an insurmountable 34-0 lead during their first dual of the evening against LSH, 18 of those points coming via fall. John Feeley began the evening with a win in the 106-pound weight class and was followed in victory by Luke Osweiler (126), Grant Cox (132), and Oliver O'Brien (138; 20-9 major decision); the Bluejays won at 113, 120, and 220 via forfeit. Christian Rodriquez (152), Payton Garza (182), and Jenaro Delgado (285; 6-4) would also add wins.
The Bluejays also got going early against WEM/JWP taking a 33-0 lead behind wins from Feely (106; 4-3), Kaden Johnson (113; fall), Mason Gehloff (126; fall), Osweiler (132; fall), and O'Brien (138; fall). Rodriquez's win in the 152-lb weight-class by 13-6 decision put Waseca up 36-6 and ultimately clinch the win for the Bluejays.
Janike was ultimately pleased with his team's performance Tuesday night, but cautioned that the Bluejays still have improvements to make, particularly when it comes to not giving the opponent a window of opportunity.
"We gotta make sure that we're wrestling for all six minutes. You see guys out there that kind of let up just a little bit and you can never let up on anything. You gotta make sure you're out there for six minutes wrestling from whistle to whistle."
Waseca is back in action on Thursday, Feb. 11, when it will be participating in a triagular at Luverne High School against Luverne and Pipestone Area beginning at 5 p.m. They will also wrestle on Tuesday, Feb. 16, against TMB/WWG and Windom/ML at Waseca High School also beginning at 5 p.m.