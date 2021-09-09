Waseca volleyball team has a history of not closing out five-set matches.
But in their home opener Thursday, the Bluejays rallied to defeat Blue Earth Area 3-2 in a Big South Conference battle.
Set scores showed 25-21, 17-25, 22-25, 25-23, 15-10.
"Winning in five sets is big for us," Waseca head coach Jolene Hauger said. "We didn't lose confidence, and we stayed focused toward the end when we needed to."
BEA took leads in three of the five sets.
The Buccaneers jumped to a 11-7 lead in the first set, but the Bluejays rallied to take a 20-13 lead behind the serving of 5-foot-8 senior co-captain/setter Sophie Potter who had seven straight serving points including two aces in the stretch.
Potter led Waseca with 14 set assists and tied for the team lead in ace serves with four.
Five-foot-6 freshman setter Siri Kuhn also had four aces serves plus 12 set assists.
Hauger said the Bluejays' two freshmen, Kuhn and 5-foot-9 outside hitter Aliyah Taylor "really stepped it up tonight. Aliyah was reading the tips and dumps in the front row very, very well and making good contact. Siri had a strong nigh. She found her setting grove with making smart setting choices, and she was tough at the serving line, too."
The Bluejays run a 6-2 offense with two setters, Potter in the front and Kuhn in the back.
BEA cut the lead to 24-21, but 5-foot-4 junior outside hitter Haylee Sommers finished off the set with one of her seven kills. She also had three ace serves and a dozen digs.
The second set went back and forth. Waseca took a 7-3 lead, but BEA came back to take a 12-11 lead and increased it to 18-11 and finished off the set 25-17.
"We had to change things up quite a bit with new players and switching rotations around trying to find what was going to work," Hauger said. "We were in a rut way too much than we like to. I don't know if it was the first home game being in front of all your fans and friends. We had to figure out ways to overcome some big holes."
The Bucs again jumped to a lead in the third set 9-5. But the Bluejays went ahead 11-10 and 16-14. BEA regained the lead 18-16 and never lost it the rest of the way, winning 25-22 and leading 2-1 in sets.
But the Bluejays held on to win the fourth set 25-23. Six-foot junior middle hitter Avery Madsen delivered the set-winning point on a kill off a set by Potter. Madsen finished with seven kills and six blocks.
Waseca never trailed in the third set, leading by as much as 10-3 before finishing it off 15-10 on a tip kill by Potter.
Other leaders for the Bluejays included 6-foot-2 junior middle hitter Kloe Wadd with 10 kills and three blocks and 5-foot-4 senior co-captain/libero Jadyn Olsem with 18 digs.
"She's one of our spitfires on the team," Hauger said. "We have a couple of Energizer Bunnies. She has the drive and will to win all the time and to work hard. She stays focused and is able to get every one."
It was the second straight win for the Bluejays who also won a conference match 3-1 over St. James on Tuesday.
The Bluejays next host a key Section 2AA seeding match against Tri-City United (1-2) on Tuesday. Waseca improved to 3-6 overall and 3-1 in the Big South, while BEA dropped to 1-3, 1-2.
"We'll have a tough section team on Tuesday," Hauger said.
The five-match homestand continues against Rochester Lourdes on Thursday, St. Peter on Sept. 21 and Fairmont on Sept. 28.
"We still have a long ways to go," Hauger said. "But we're getting better and figuring things out. "Things will keep improving and get more exciting."