Waseca head coach Chris Storey had concerns about closing games out Friday against Highland Park. Those worries got confirmed Saturday as Windom rallied with a three-goal third period to defeat the Bluejays 3-2 at Waseca Community Arena.
Waseca (15-7, 8-6 Big South) held a 1-0 lead after two periods and a 2-1 lead midway through the third period before the Eagles (8-13-1, 7-8 Big South) scored two unanswered goals.
Ben Priebe gave the Bluejays a 1-0 lead in the second period on an assist from Marcus Priebe at 8 minutes, 49 seconds in the period.
Windom came back with a goal from Kyle Espenson at 5:28 of the third period to tie the game 1-1. Riley Forshee put Waseca up 2-1 with a power-play goal at 7:36 with an assist from Jack Rolling.
But the Eagles kept coming and got another goal from Espenson to tie the game again at 2-2 with 5:41 left to play. Mikal Anderson scored the game-winner with 59 seconds left to play for Windom.
The Bluejays held a 32-28 shots on goal advantage and finished 1-for-4 on the power play. The Eagles went 0-for-5 on the power play.
Waseca goalie Ben Diedrich turned away 25 shots in the loss.
The Bluejays will play their final three regular season games on the road, beginning with Austin Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.