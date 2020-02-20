Waseca grinded out a 34-26 win over St. Clair Thursday in St. Clair.
Rachel Breck led the No. 12-2A Bluejays (20-6, 9-1 Big South East) with eight points and finished with five rebounds. Brittney Draeger added seven points while Hannah Potter scored six points and had a team-high 12 rebounds.
Waseca grabbed a 19-12 lead at halftime and held on to it in the second half.
Ragan Vitt had 14 points to lead the Cyclones (14-10, 7-3 Valley) while Emily Olson and Aly Vaughan each had nine points.
The Bluejays head into the Section 2AA playoffs Monday as the No. 1 seed in the south subsection and will face No. 8 seed Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at 7 p.m. in Waseca.