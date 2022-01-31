The Waseca Bluejays were one of 20 total teams that gathered in Rochester for the Rochester Century Panther Invite and ended up taking third place in the team standings with juniors Oliver O’Brien and Payton Garza claiming first place in their brackets.
With seven total wrestlers in the 152-pound weight class bracket, O’Brien enjoyed a first round bye before picking up a pin over Sam Johnston (Rochester Century) in 27 seconds during the semifinals. He followed it up by pinning Gabe Wright (St. Paul Highland Park) at 2:31 in the 152 finals.
Garza was one of four wrestlers in the 182-pound bracket and recorded a 3-0 record to earn first place. He pinned Billy Arlandson (Mahtomedi) at 5:30 in the first round, pinned Jack Blaylock (Richfield) in 34 seconds in the second round and pulled out a 3-2 decision over Oliver Hoeltzle (Fillmore Central/Lanesboro/Mabel-Canton) in the third round.
Waseca had three other opportunities at first-place finishes with John Feeley (120), Kaeden Johnson (145) and Chirstian Rodriguez (160) all finishing as the runner-ups in their brackets.
Rodriguez was the closest at claiming first place following his first round bye and pinfall at 1:20 in the semifinals. He matched up with Cooper Ochsendorf (Maple River/United South Central) in the finals and lost by a 1-0 decision.
Feeley picked up a fall at 4:45 and an 8-5 decision to make it to the finals before falling in the first place matchup by a 17-6 major decision. Johnson opened with a bye and followed it up with a fall at 3:55 before getting pinned at 3:42 in the finals.
Other top finishes for Waseca included junior JD Delgado finished in third place in the 285 pound bracket and eighth graders Matthew Veroeven taking fourth place at 195 and Slade Barnett taking fifth place at 126 pounds.