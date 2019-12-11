MANKATO — The Waseca girls gymnastics team traveled to Mankato this past Saturday where they competed at the Mankato Invite against Mankato West, Mankato East, New Ulm, St. Peter and Faribault.
The girls team came in sixth place with a team score of 119.550 while Mankato West brought home a first-place finish with 141.575 points.
Mankato East took second with a team score of 135.675 and New Ulm took third with 135.200. St. Peter finished in fourth with 128 and Faribault came in fifth with 120.775.
In the vault competition the girls scored a 33.450 and posted a score of 27.300 in the bars event. In the beam competition the Bluejays recorded a score of 29.125 and accumulated a 29.675 in the floor event.
Bluejay Jordan Hofmeister ranked 13th overall among all gymnasts and recorded an overall score 31.050. Emily Farley came in 15th among individual gymnasts and scored a 29.950 on the day. Sarah Kummerfeldt came in 27th with a score of 22.500 and Taylor Flatau took 28th posting a score of 22.450. Brook Flatau came in 29th with a score 21.200.
Senior captain Maddy Reyes brought home a 37th place finish with a score of 7.100 and Rachel Scheffert took 39th place recording a score of 6.700. Kara Doyle rounded out the Bluejays in 41st place with score of 5.600 overall.
The girls will compete again on Friday in Waseca against St. Peter at 6 p.m.