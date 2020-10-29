Tyler Flemming

JWP's Tyler Flemming had a perfect round of 25. He finished hitting 43 of 50 targets in the final week of competition. (Photo courtesy of JWP trap team)

Three Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton athletes eclipsed the 40-target mark in the final week of competition.

Ethan Moravec led the Bulldogs by going 44-for-50 in two rounds. Tyler Flemming followed closely by hitting 43 of 50 targets, which included a perfect round of 25. Alex Mayo also reached the 40-target mark by hitting 42 of 50 clay targets.

JWP had eight athletes hit 30 more targets, too. Jack Holland hit 39 of 50 targets, Hunter Bauman and James Blees each had 34. Wyatt Ahlman, Kyle McGuire and Abbigayle Sandquist all finished 31-for-50. Nealy Barna hit 30 of 50 targets.

