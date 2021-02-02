The Lake Crystal Valley Area Alpine Ski team had the first race of the season Jan. 26 at Mount Kato against Mankato East and Mankato West. This year, the boys team consists of two Maple River athletes, two from Lake Crystal and four from Waseca. The girl’s team is smaller with all three athletes from Lake Crystal. The Lake Crystal Valley boys took home their first victory in several years against both Mankato teams with 99 points. Jack Richards of Lake Crystal led the team placing 2nd with a combined time of 45.44 after his two slalom runs. Brock Hansen and Cale Hansen of Maple River also landed in the top five, with Brock placing 3rd (46.19) and Cale placing 4th (46.99). Braden Patterson (Waseca) skied a time of 48.93 and placed 8th. Brody Wirtz (Waseca) finished in the top 10 placing 10th (49.37). Deuce Strand (Waseca) placed 18th (52.41). There were 39 competitors. The next race is Feb. 5th at Mount Kato. (Photo and caption courtesy of Sharlie Hansen)