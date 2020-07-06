Waterville returned to the field following a 15-day layoff after five players tested positive for COVID-19 to defeat Cleveland 13-2 in eight innings in Cleveland.
The infected players remain away from the team in quarantine but the Indians got a chance to get back on the field.
Waterville (1-1, 1-0 13-60 League) picked up a big 13-60 League win and the lineup didn’t skip a beat as four players had multiple hits and the team finished with 12 for the game.
Ty Kaus went 2-for-2 with three runs and an RBI while Luke Sellner drove in three runs with a 2-for-4 day. Sam Stier finished 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI and Ben Boran went 2-for-3 with three runs and an RBI.
The Indians put up three runs in the first inning and built an 11-0 lead in the fifth inning after scoring a pair of runs in the third and fourth innings and putting up four in the fifth.
The Spiders (0-2, 0-2 13-60 League) rallied back for a pair of runs in the fifth inning to make it 11-2 before the game ended when Waterville scored twice in the top of the eighth inning.
The Indians drew six walks in the game. Boran and Owen Casteel each got hit by a pitch twice.
Josh Cook started for Waterville and went four innings. Cook struck out eight hitters, walked four and allowed just one hit. Jayson Schneider threw three innings of one-hit ball and allowed two unearned runs. He struck out two and walked two. Stier closed the game out by striking out the side in the bottom of the eighth.
“It was nice to get the win and get everybody in,” Stier said.
Stier said Cook pitched in the zone in his four innings and walked the four hitters on pitches that didn’t miss the strike zone by much.
Waterville will face Eagle Lake (1-3, 1-3 13-60 League) Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Waterville and Blue Earth (2-2, 1-1 13-60 League) Sunday at 1:30 p.m. in Waterville.