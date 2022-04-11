Located in the east building by the Waseca County Fairgrounds, the Waseca Archery Club provides a unique opportunity for youth, not only in Waseca, but all across southern Minnesota, with their Junior Olympic Archery Development (JOAD) group, which is commonly known as Split Nock JOAD.
Split Nock JOAD provides an opportunity for youth interested in archery to learn the proper safety requirements and shooting techniques for archers of any skill level. Currently, Split Nock hosts 20 archers with ages ranging from as young as 7 years old to more experienced 17-year-old shooters.
The archers go through six weeks of sessions to improve their ability as a shooter, and they get to put their progression up to the test in the final two weeks with pin shoots. In order to move up in the pin progression, the archers need to pass a certain amount of points with 10 rounds of three shots each. The maximum amount that can be earned is 300 points, but the threshold for certain pins varies depending on which shooter is going for which pin.
“The older kids are shooting 50 meters, while our younger kids are shooting 20, 25, 30, depending where they’re at in their progression,” said club president Stacy Thompson. “But that’s what’s cool about it; it’s all about their own progression.”
With only two pin shoots every six weeks at the end of a session, with only three sessions ranging from late fall to early spring, along with one outdoor session once the weather cooperates, every opportunity to add a new pin becomes just that much more important.
The final pin shoot session was held Saturday night at the Waseca County Fairgrounds and instead of having a split between some of the newer archers and some of the more experienced archers, Split Nock turned the night into one big group celebration.
So while there was a variety of age and skill ranges going up and down the line, every single archer had the same goal of adding a new pin to their collection and gradually building up their skills as a shooter.
“Tonight, we decided as a final night to combine everybody, have kind of a fun night, brought snacks and just have the younger kids get to shoot with the older kids and have that connection because I think some of the young ones look up to the older ones, but they don’t get a lot of interaction, because they’re in separate classes,” Thompson said.
But pin shooting inside their Waseca home isn’t the only major opportunity for the archers to show their growth. Split Nock JOAD also takes part in different tournaments and events that offer more hardware outside of pins for the archers to achieve.
One such event was the 2022 Minnesota Archers Alliance (MAA) JOAD Indoor Championships, which was held on March 26 at the Rapids Archery Club in Andover. The Split Nock shooters showcased just how successful their program was and got to represent their southern Minnesota communities.
Split Nock took 15 of its 20 archers to the Indoor Championships and five of them walked away with first-place finishes and one with a third place in their respective events.
Zeb Sell took first place in the U13 Male Compound event by shooting a total of 413 and Aiden Walker took first in the U13 Male Fixed Pins event by shooting a 517 with fellow Split Nock shooters Ian Reese, Carson Roesler, Ryan Harguth and Wanli Chan shooting in the same event.
Liah Adams claimed first place in the U13 Female Fixed Pins event by shooting a 479 with Vaira Guse also representing Split Nock in the event.
Zioe Thompson took first in the U18 Female Compound event by shooting a 582 and Sam Cole took first in the U18 Male Fixed Pins by shooting a 416.
Gabe Kietzer took third place in the U18 Male Compound event by shooting a 502 with Aiden Groskreutz finishing directly behind him with a 498. Ellie Braaten ended up falling three points shy of third place in the U15 Female Compound with a 534 total.
“We had multiple kids that shot against each other, but we had five first place winners and a third place winner, that’s pretty exciting,” Thompson said.
Other Split Nock archers that weren’t featured in the Indoor Championships includes Alexis Miller, Cady Stenzel, Archer O’Brien, Bridget Pestorious, Cael Pestorious and Milo Wachal. The group is coached by Rick Rugroden.
But as the indoor JOAD season slowly come to a wrap, the archers will look to get back into the swing of things for the outdoor session as spring weather continuously approaches.
More information about the JOAD program can be found by the Split Nock JOAD social media pages or on Waseca Archery Club’s website at wasecaarchery.org.