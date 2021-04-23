THURSDAY, APRIL 22
Baseball
Fairmont 4, Waseca 1
The Bluejays dropped a close contest to the Cardinals Thursday evening at Tink Larson Community Field.
Zach Hoehn threw five innings and allowed only one earned run, while picking up six strikeouts in the loss. He also went 1-for-2 at the plate and score Waseca's only run. Carter McQuery and Oliver O'Brien also went 1-for-2, while Tyler Klinger went 1-for-4.
NRHEG 7, Medford 6
The Panthers' Kordell Schlaak pitch six and two-thirds innings, striking out five and allowing only three earned runs, en route to picking up the win over the Tigers Thursday evening.
Clay Stenzel went 1-for-3 with a double for NRHEG and also struck out the final batter of the game to pick up the save. Andrew Phillips went 2-for-4 at the plate and drove in two runs.
Golf
Gopher Conference girls meet
NRHEG competed in a Gopher Conference meet hosted at Oak View Golf Club Thursday afternoon.
The Panthers shot 218 as a trio, but did not qualify for final placements as they did not have four golfers complete the round. They were led by Grace Wilkinson's 62.
Softball
NRHEG 8, Medford 3
The Panthers improved to 4-0 on the season following their win over Medford Thursday afternoon.
Sophie Stork pitch another complete game, striking out 11 Tigers batters and allowing three earned runs. Ava Kyllo and Hallie Schultz each went 3-for-4 on the day with a double. Sidney Schultz went 2-for-4 with a triple. Grace Tufte and Faith Nielsen also registered hits.
Fairmont 16, Waseca 6, F/6
The Cardinals' offense proved to be too much for the Bluejays as they fell by the 10-run rule in Fairmont Thursday afternoon.
Isabel DenOuden led the Bluejays offensively, going 2-for-2 with a double, triple, two walks and two runs scored. Haylee Sommers went 2-for-3 with a triple. Jayden Olsem, Alexis Barber and Brooke Hayes also picked up hits.
Boys tennis
Blue Earth Area 4, Waseca 3
Charlie Huttemier once again defeated his opponent in straight sets Thursday afternoon (6-0, 6-1) to keep his undefeated streak alive.
The duos of Ben Diedrich/Earl Hansen and Oliver Rohwer/Tyler Jellum also won during doubles play.
Track and field
USC meet
The NRHEG girls and boys participated in a meet at USC Thursday afternoon.
The Panther girls finished third overall (59), while the boys finished second (82).
For the girls, the Panthers' Raquel Fischer (200-meter), Evelyn Nydegger (400-meter, triple jump), Tori Vaale (1,600-meter), Quinn VanMaldeghem (3,200-meter) and the 4x800 relay team registered first place finishes.
For the boys, NRHEG's Danile Nydegger (1,600-meter), Jaxon Beck (high jump) and Brandon Howieson (discus, shot put) came in first.