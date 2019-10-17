WASECA — Waseca football finished their season off with a bang on Wednesday after they manhandled New Ulm in their season finale and defeated them 61-16.
"The biggest thing from the New Ulm game was we had zero turnovers and only three penalties. It was our cleanest game of the year. We executed extremely well. It shows what we are capable of. Excited for the playoff, I think this team is going to peak at the right now," coach Brad Wendland said.
The Bluejays started out fast and never looked back as they scored on their first eight possessions of the game. Ryan Dufault put Waseca on the board first with an explosive 51-yard touchdown run. Shaun Hulscher missed the PAT and the Bluejays started out up 6-0.
Waseca had a seven-play, 66-yard drive on their next possession that resulted in a nine-yard touchdown run from Denver Daniel. On the teams third offensive possession of the game Dufault scored his second touchdown of the game with a 37-yard touchdown on the second play of the drive. Daniel closed out the first quarter with the teams fourth touchdown run of the game after he found the end zone on a four-yard touchdown run. The Bluejays finished the first quarter up 27-0.
Ryan Dufault stayed hot and hit Tave Ball for a 35-yard touchdown reception to begin the second quarter. Kyreese Willingham followed that up with a touchdown of his own a mere two minutes later as he ran back a punt for 70 yards to the house to continue the teams clobbering of New Ulm. Willingham scored the next Waseca touchdown as well on the teams six possession of the game after he caught an eight-yard touchdown with 7:04 left in the first half. Daniel put in his third touchdown of the game after a 12-yard run on a six-play drive to end the first half.
The Waseca offense stepped off the gas in the second half but not before they put in one more touchdown in with 8:53 left in the third quarter. The Eagles were able to put in their first score of the game a minute later and scored once more in the fourth quarter to avoid being shut out.
Waseca will receive a first round bye this Tuesday and will look to make a deep playoff run. The boys finished the regular season with a 6-2 record following this win over New Ulm.