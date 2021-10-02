With dark, gloomy clouds above, the Waseca boys soccer team got off to a hot start against Fairmont at home on Friday. Despite playing Worthington the night before, the Bluejays took control of the game and seemed destined to find their second win of the season.
But a second half comeback from the Cardinals gave the away team a 3-2 victory.
Led by senior forward Victory Feeley, the Bluejays quickly put the Cardinals on the ropes, thanks in large part to Feeley’s two-goal first half performance and their ability to quiet the Cardinals attack.
Feeley’s first goal came with 32:23 left in the first half after Waseca goalkeeper Logan Heyer was able to punt the ball into Fairmont territory, where Feeley was able to control it and find the back of the net from 25 yards out.
Their momentum increased with 19:36, when junior midfielder Jorge Ruiz took a corner kick that found Feeley in the box, who headed it in for his second goal, giving Waseca a 2-0 lead before halftime.
Fairmont had some opportunities on the attack in the first half but weren’t able to find the kind of success that Feeley and the Bluejays were having on the opposite end of the pitch.
“In the first half, we played our best defensive soccer all year,” said Waseca head coach Terry Nafe. “We were active and disciplined on our marks. We only gave them shots from distance. We had them frustrated.”
However, coming out of halftime, the toll of back-to-back days of soccer started to hit Waseca, opening the door for a three-goal comeback for Fairmont in the second half.
Slowly, but surely, the Cardinals started coming alive and flipped the script on Waseca.
In a seven minute stretch, Fairmont was able to climb out of the hole it fell in the first half and take the lead over Waseca, starting with a goal from Prince Lebbi with 25:04 remaining in the second half.
“Having played last night against Worthington, I think we started to lose our legs a bit,” Nafe said. “We started losing our marks and handed off responsibilities without communication. They got that first goal and the momentum switched.”
One minute later, Armando Hernandez found the back of the net, tying the game up at 2-2 with 24:06 remaining.
Six minutes later, with 18:40 left, Lebbi scored his second goal, which doubled down as the game’s game-winning goal, sealing Fairmont’s three goal comeback.
Despite losing the game, Waseca saw things starting to click more and more with a predominately young roster.
“I was happy with our effort tonight and we continue to show growth as a team,” Nafe said.
The Bluejays will get some much needed rest after two days of games before returning to their home pitch Tuesday when they host the Loyola Crusaders.