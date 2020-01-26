Waseca ran into a bandsaw Friday in Marshall as the Tigers erupted for a 9-0 victory.
Marshall jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period even though it held just an 11-9 shots on goal advantage.
Leah Schaefer led the Tigers (12-9-1, 8-4 Big South) with four goals. Kaitlyn Timm and Logan Sherman each added two goals.
Marshall broke the game open with a five-goal second period for an 8-0 lead. Schaefer scored three of her four goals in the period and the Tigers outshot the Bluejays (1-21, 1-12 Big South) 15-6 in the period.
Marshall outshot Waseca 34-18 for the game as the Bluejays dropped their third straight game.
Waseca faces New Ulm Thursday at Waseca Community Arena.
Red Wing shuts out Waseca
Waseca’s scoring drought carried over to Saturday in a 7-0 loss to Red Wing in Red Wing.
The Bluejays dropped their fourth straight game and got shut out for the second consecutive game, despite getting outshot just 21-19.
Eliza DiNatale scored three times for the Wingers (8-13-1, 7-5-1 Big 9) who won back-to-back games.
Timothea Volker made 14 saves in the loss.