Waseca wrapped up a trip to the Big South Conference title game Friday with an 83-52 victory over Blue Earth Area in Blue Earth.
The Class 2A No. 2-ranked Bluejays (19-5, 9-0 Big South East) completed an undefeated run through the Big South Conference East division and will get to face Marshall Friday in Waseca. The Tigers, who are ranked No. 5 in Class 3A, defeated Waseca 70-59 Feb. 1 in Marshall.
The Bluejays shot 55 percent from the field against the Buccaneers (9-9, 3-6 Big South East) and got a game-high 22 points from Kyreese Willingham. Willingham shot 9-for-12 from the field and knocked down four 3-pointers. He also had five assists.
Andrew Morgan finished with a double-double after scoring 16 points and pulling down 13 rebounds. Matt Seberson scored 16 points as well and Ryan Dufault added 13 points. Dufault and Morgan each had six assists as well.
Waseca led 44-28 at halftime and held Blue Earth to 24 points in the second half.
The Bluejays face Fairmont Tuesday in Fairmont.