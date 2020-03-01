Fourth-seeded Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton turned up the defensive pressure in the second half against seventh-seeded Kenyon-Wanamingo and it led to a 57-43 victory in the first round of the 2AA south subsection playoffs Saturday in Janesville.
Kobe Weimert led the Bulldogs (13-14) with 23 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals while Dylan Rinehart added 15 points in the win.
JWP shot 48 percent from the field, including 61 percent on 2-point attempts. The Bulldogs finished 5 of 17 on 3-pointers and went 10-for-21 at the free throw line.
“The defense kind of got in a groove there and made it tough for them,” JWP head coach Nick James said.
The Bulldogs trailed 22-21 at halftime but locked down the Knights (6-21) defensively. Of the 21 second-half points, K-W scored, seven of them came in the closing minutes, James said.
JWP will face top-seeded Waseca Thursday at 6 p.m. at Mankato East High School.