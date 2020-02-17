The Lake Crystal Valley Co-op Ski team raced at the Section 6 ski meet at Buck Hill on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
The top two teams and the top 10 individuals from the meet advanced to the state competition. There were 19 teams, 106 boys and 108 girls vying for state qualifying positions.
The LCV boys team placed 14th overall with 217 points. Jack Richards (Lake Crystal) finished the day with a combined time of 55.39 seconds, placing 37th. Cale Hansen (Maple River) followed up, placing 53rd (1:01.10). Brody Wirtz of Waseca was 56th (1:01.50). Braden Patterson (Waseca) was 61st (1:03.10). Brock Hansen (Maple River) blew off course on his first run, putting him in 64th place overall (1:03.40). Deuce Strand of Waseca lost a ski on his second run and ended up 96th (2:10.80).
In the girls’ race, Lucy Richards of Lake Crystal placed 32nd with a combined time of 1:02.10. Taitem Lund (Lake Crystal) was 78th (1:16.20). Grace Moeller (Lake Crystal) placed 81st (1:20.20). Paityn Lund lost a ski on her second run and was disqualified after being overtaken by another skier.
It was a tough race for several of LCV’s racers. The team had a lot of great improvements in speed and technique over the season and looks forward to next year as only one senior is graduating.