Waseca sophomore Kyle Ahlschlager was selected with the 248th pick by the Des Moines Buccaneers during the second phase of the United States Hockey League's annual draft Thursday afternoon. Ahlschlager was one of the team's 21 selections made during the second phase.
The Buccaneers are four-time Clark Cup and four-time Anderson Cup champions and compete against other teams located throughout major cities in the Midwest including Chicago, Fargo and Omaha. The USHL is a 14-team amateur league whose schedule runs from November through May and is in partnership with USA Hockey and the NHL.
As of this writing, 103 former USHL athletes find themselves on 2021 NHL playoff rosters, including Ryan Suter, Nico Sturm and Kyle Rau of the Minnesota Wild.