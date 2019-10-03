The Waseca girls soccer team put on a clinic against Worthingon as they defeated them 14-1.
"The Bluejay girls team style of play has always been synonymous with possession. The team attains this through passing and constantly attacking the empty spaces," coach JD Delgado said.
The coaching staff replaced the varsity squad with the junior varsity team in the second half to give younger members some quality experience. Eighth graders Anna Blatti, Mallory Bruhn, Ella Krautkremer, Evelyn Nydegger, Addison Wieseler and Caitlin Slattery all got playing time.
"Once again there is proof our youngsters are competitive and in the right path of developing," Delgado said.
The girls close out their regular season on Thursday as they host Saint Peter at 7 p.m. The team is 8-5-1 overall headed into this match. The girls will look to end their regular season with a win as they prepare for their section play-in game next Tuesday. The girls are currently sitting as the No. 9 seed and they will play the winner of Worthington vs. Mankato Loyola. The time is still to be determined.