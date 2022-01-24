...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
1 of 3
Senior Camryn Lynch broke Waseca's all-time gym record on bars after recording an 8.475 in the Bluejays home meet against Windom. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
In back-to-back home meets, the Waseca Bluejays had one of their best weeks of the season after they recorded their second and third best team scores of the season with a total of 131.625 in a win against Windom and a mark of 132.275 in a win against Stewartville for their fourth straight home win.
Senior Camryn Lynch set the tone for the phenomenal week after she broke the all-time gym record on bars with an 8.475 during the Windom meet. She claimed first place on bars in both meets while also claiming the spot with a 7.900 against Stewartville.
On top of recording their second and third best team scores, the Bluejays also set their new team record on vault and bars against the Eagles. They combined for a 34.175 on vault and a 31.475 on bars, but proceeded to one-up the vault score with a 34.950 against the Tigers.
The 34.950 on vault was powered by senior Jordan Hofmeister finishing in first with an 8.850, followed by sophomore Haydn Lynch and eighth grader Layla Keith tying each other with an 8.750 in second and followed by Camryn Lynch with an 8.600 for fourth place.
Camryn Lynch’s record-setting 8.475 is what paved the way for Waseca earning its season record team score on bars. She was followed by Hofmeister in second with a 7.850, Keith in third with a 7.750 and Haydn Lynch in sixth with a 7.100.
In the all-arounds, Camryn Lynch (33.375) and Keith (33.700) claimed the top spots in both meets thanks to Lynch earning first place in three of the four events (vault, bars, beam) against Windom and Keith first on the beam and second on vault, bars and floor against Stewartville.
Haydn Lynch swept the first place ranking in floor routines through both meets after recording a 9.100 both times. Hofmeister also claimed first place on vault with an 8.850 in the Stewartville meet.
“They are really gaining confidence and getting more consistent with their routines,” said head coach Kim Wendland. “This week was all about adding new skills to their routines and the scores reflect that.”