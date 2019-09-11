WASECA — It was an up and down Saturday for the Bluejay girls tennis squad as they hosted Owatonna, Mankato West and LeSueur-Henderson on Saturday.
"Tough competition. We knew that going in. It was a good close match with LeSueur. We knew that would be a good match for us. We got three out of four singles wins between CeCe, Tanika and Sarah but didn't win a doubles match all day, that was tough," coach Kyle Collins said.
Waseca lost to LeSueur-Henderson 4-3 and to Owatonna 7-0. They were also defeated by Mankato West 5-2.
In the singles competition against LeSueur Taylor Pfeifer played in the No. 1 spot and lost to Greta Nesbit 6-1, 6-4. CeCe Huttemier pulled out a win for the team as she went up against Gretchen Dwyer and defeated her 6-4, 7-6. Tanika Johnson played in the No. 3 spot and won against Darbi Dunning 3-6, 7-6 and 10-1. Sarah Robbins went head-to-head with Makenna Reinhardt and beat her in set scores of 5-7, 6-4, 10-8.
In the doubles competition Hannah Potter and Morgan Bruhn lost to Chloe Brandt and Emma Seaver 6-3, 6-4. It was a rough going for the girls in the doubles matches as Ava Storjohann and Grace Lapides lost to Keely Olness and Anna Pavlov 6-7, 6-1, 10-2. In the last doubles spot Emilie Adamek and Timmi Volkmer lost to Mia Schwarz and Morgan Jones 6-4, 6-4.
The girls struggled in their match against Owatonna as Pfeifer lost to Sarah Anderson 6-0, 6-0 and then Huttemier lost to Megan Johnson 6-0, 6-0. Johnson faced Olivia Herzog where she fell 6-1, 6-0. In the No. 4 singles spot Olivia McDermott of Owaonna won by forfeit.
In the doubles matches Hannah Potter and Morgan Bruhn lost to Leah Tucker and Caitlynne Bussert 6-1, 6-3. In the No. 2 spot Ava Storjohann and Grace Lapides lost to Liv Matejcek and Alex Huemoeller 6-1, 6-2. In the last doubles spot Emilie Adamek and Timmi Volkmer were defeated by Kat McDermott and Jade Hanson 6-1, 6-1.
After a long day of tennis the girls went up against Mankato West in their final match and Pfeifer kicked things off with a victory as she beat Elli Kim 6-0, 6-0. Huttemier lost to Kelsey Goettl 6-4, 6-0 and Johnson put up a win against McKenna Schreiber 6-1, 5-7, 10-6. Madison Plemmens-Schunk won the last singles match due to forfeit.
After picking up two wins in the singles competition the girls had trouble in the doubles competition as Potter and Bruhn lost to Lauryn Douglas and Anna Egeland 6-0, 6-0. Storjohannnad Lapides went up against Payton Douglas and Safron Blais and lost 6-2, 6-3. In the final doubles match on the day Adamek and Volkmer lost to Julia Ulman and Liilan Schmidt7-5, 6-1.
The girls record fell to 2-10 following Saturday and will travel to Blue Earth Area on Thursday where they are set to play at 4:30 p.m.