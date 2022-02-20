The Waseca Bluejays went on the road to Fairmont on Tuesday, Feb. 15, and searched for one last conference win of the regular season, but ultimately fell short in a 61-58 road loss against the Fairmont Cardinals.

The Bluejays fell behind in the first half with a six-point deficit at halftime by trailing the Cardinals 29-23. They ended up outscoring Fairmont 35-32 in the second half, but just missed out on getting over the hump.

Waseca was led by a trio of double-digit scoring performances from senior forward Elijah Breck and senior guards Shaun Hulscher and Parker Link.

Breck posted a team-high 16 points, six rebounds and a steal, Hulscher added 12 points, four assists, four rebounds and a steal and Link added 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Carter McQuery knocked down three 3-pointers for nine points while adding five rebounds and Isaac Potter recorded seven points, four points, one assist and one steal. Max Gaytko and Brandon Pena both added two points each.

The Bluejays will close out their regular season with their Tuesday home game against New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva before going on the road Thursday night against Redwood Valley.

