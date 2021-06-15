"It's like I've never even played golf before!" a clearly frustrated Megan Nelson stated at one point while she traversed the front nine holes of the Ridges at Sand Creek golf course in Jordan, Minnesota.
The Waseca High School senior officially made her return to the Class AA state golf tournament on Tuesday morning, three years removed from her last appearance as a freshman. While her exasperation may have been a little overstated, it was definitely shared by a number of the tournament's competitors, both male and female.
Nelson finished her first day of action at +19 (91) and inside the top 20 in a field that was routinely frustrated by the difficulty of the course. None of the girls finished at or below par — 72 strokes or lower — with only seven girls among the individual and team participants shooting an 80 or better. Mallory Belka of Perham will enter the second day far ahead of the pack after shooting a +1 (73).
The boys didn't fair much better as drives found the rough, chip shots ran deep and two and three-puts were aplenty.
However, as the day progressed, Nelson's frustrations, and perhaps her nerves, abated, at least a little. She bounced back from a front-nine 47 to post a back-nine 44, which is closer to what she, as well as coaches Ted Hammond and Jake Nelson, expected.
While Megan Nelson still has improvements to make — registering a score in the high-70s in round two isn't out of the realm of possibility — her performance during the final nine holes of the first round should help her head into day two confident and strong.
