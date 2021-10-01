Spirits were high on the tennis courts located directly next to Waseca High School. After a long season, the Waseca girls tennis team closed out their regular season on a high note after earning a 6-1 victory over Tri-City United.
Making the win even more special was the fact that it was senior night for doubles players Nicola DeJager and Jaidence Medina.
The two seniors finished their regular season play in fashion with DeJager, paired with Miranda Breck as the No. 1 doubles, defeating Mackenzie Holmbo and Emma Treanor 6-4, 7-5. Medina, paired at the No. 2 doubles spot with Mia Kanewischer, defeated Cynthia Balcazar and Kacie Traxler 6-4, 6-2.
“Two senior leaders for this year, and we’ll certainly miss them next season,” said head coach Kyle Collins.
The success for the Bluejays didn’t stop with the seniors, as they went a perfect 3-for-3 on doubles matches with Sarah Haley and Trista Steinhart, beating Anne Cooper and Ava Flintrop 6-2, 6-2.
On the singles courts, Waseca only dropped one match, with Addie Pfeifer falling just short of Molly Closser, losing 7-5, 6-2.
Outside of the No. 4 singles spot, Waseca ran through its singles matchups. CeCe Huttemier and Takya Schoenrock both won their first set decisively and faced more of a battle in the second set, but both still pulled out a match win.
“We had a good day,” Collins said. “It’s nice to win on your home court; it’s that last regular season match of the season, and everybody played pretty well.”
Sarah Robbins recorded the best win of the day on the No. 2 singles court, defeating Morgan Mueller 6-1, 6-1 in one of the quickest matches of the day.
After beating Stewartville Tuesday, this marks the second time this season where Waseca has earned back-to-back victories. The first time it did this was its 7-0 win against Faribault on Sept. 1 and its 6-1 win over Albert Lea on Sept. 7.
The Bluejays picked one of the best times to play some of their best tennis of the season, as when regular season play ends, playoffs begin.
With some different lineups at the end of the season, picking up two consecutive wins, including one dominating win, to close the season will add confidence in an underdog Bluejays team.
“It’s a good boost for our morale, and momentum wise, we’re playing well at the right time,” Collins said.
Section play for the 1AA playoffs starts 4 p.m. Tuesday. The seedings for the playoffs will be announced Sunday, and the playoff matches will be determined from those seedings.