The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva girl volleyball team dropped their season opener to Nicollet on Tuesday evening 0-3. The girls lost in set scores of 24-26, 18-25 and 22-25.
"With a graduating such a large class last year we had a lot of open positions for this year's team. We knew coming in that we were going to take our bumps and bruises figuring out who can fit where and how we as a team can be most successful with what athletes on the floor. Tonight we did some good things and we also saw some things that we need to work on," coach Onika Peterson said.
Junior middle hitter Anna Jacobson had three kills, three digs and three ace blocks. Senior Katie Cliff also had three kills with six digs and two ace blocks. Junior Grave Tufute contributed thirteen assists with eight digs and one ace serve as well.
Sophomore Sophie Stork gave the panthers squad seven kills, eight digs, one assist and one ace block. Outside hitter Kendall Johnson put up five kills, thirteen digs, one assist and one ace block as well. Junior Elli Baker had one kill, four digs and one ace serve while Cambria Nissen chipped in a kill and eight digs.
NRHEG will head to Alden-Conger next Tuesday where they are set to play at 7:15 p.m.