Martin County West pulled away in the second half against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Thursday for a 67-58 victory in Janesville.
The Mavericks (14-1, 5-0 Valley) expanded a 31-29 halftime lead in the second half by taking advantage of offensive rebounds and turnovers by the Bulldogs.
“We gave up some big offensive rebounds in the second half,” JWP head coach Nick James said.
MCW grabbed 10 offensive rebounds in the second half and picked up eight turnovers to gain control of the game. The Bulldogs finished with 15 turnovers for the game.
Kobe Weimert led the JWP, who held a one-point lead for a stretch in the second half, with 24 points. Weimert added five assists and five steals. Cole Gunderson finished with 10 points while Ben Schrom added seven points and six rebounds.
The Bulldogs sunk 10 3-pointers in the game to keep it close but finished at just 31 percent shooting on 3-point attempts. JWP (6-9, 3-3 Valley) shot 42 percent from the field for the game and went 6-for-11 at the line.
The Bulldogs face Nicollet Friday in Nicollet.