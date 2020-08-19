Waseca players returned to the soccer field excited to see their teammates again but also determined to improve upon a 10-win season a year ago.
The Bluejays enter the new season in a good position to do so with six returning seniors and returning all-conference selection in senior forward Gabriela Rodriguez. Senior midfielder Sydney Ludwig and junior defender Madeline Bulfer also earned all-conference honorable mention recognition last season.
Ninth-seeded Waseca lost to No. 8 seed New Ulm 1-0 in the first round, following a 7-0 win in the play-in round over Mankato Loyola/Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial/St. Clair. The Eagles served as a nemesis for the Bluejays last season. Waseca lost all three meetings with New Ulm. The Eagles went on to upset top-seeded Mankato West 2-1 in the Section 2A playoffs before falling 5-0 to eventual section champion Waconia.
“I’m looking forward to, hopefully, going to playoffs, hopefully going to state,” said senior defender and captain Jaden Hiller. “That’s our ultimate goal always. This year I think we have a really good shot at it and I’m excited that we get the chance to prove that we can do it.”
This group of seniors has won two youth soccer state championships, including a 17-and-under title two years ago.
The Bluejays finished fourth in the Big South Conference with a 6-4-1 record and will play only conference opponents this fall in the modified COVID-19 pandemic season. Details on any postseason play possibilities remain fluid and nothing has been announced.
“I’m so excited to get back out and play as a team,” said Rodriguez, one of four captains this year. “I’m also very excited to see all my teammates again and get to be able to talk and hang out with all of them. It’s been a while, so I like that we’re all together again.”
Waseca head coach JD Delgado likes what he’s seen with the team thus far, especially the positivity players display for each other. He has some decisions to make with the starting lineup, like who will pair with Rodriguez at forward and who will fill in the midfield with Ludwig. With Hiller and Bulfer back, the defense starts in a solid place. Erika Hertzog will serve as goalie.
“I believe in attacking and defending in segments,” Delgado said. “They can drop together and attack together.”
The Bluejays’ first match is set for Aug. 28 in Fairmont at 7 p.m. With football moved to spring there will be many Friday night matches for Waseca this fall.