Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton senior Kobe Weimert is swiping a lot of records this season.
The Bulldogs guard has already set a school record for points in a game and beaten it. He owns the school record for career steals and is well ahead of pace of beating the single season record for steals. Then there’s the career record for 3-pointers made that he already owns, the 1,000 career points milestone he already hit and then the school record for career points is still within reach.
But if you ask him which record means the most to him, he’ll likely say the steals records.
“The steals one is the one he was really excited about,” JWP head coach Nick James said. “He won’t tell you that but I think that meant more to him than the 1,000 points. The steals one, he took pride in that.”
Weimert admits he’s after the single steals record this season, especially after falling one steal short of it last season when he finished with 103.
So what’s he like more about defense than offense?
“It’s all effort, it’s all hustle,” Weimert said. “You can’t really teach it. You can but it has a little more heart in it than anything else.”
Weimert has displayed that heart and hustle throughout his career and can be a major disruption for teams facing the Bulldogs’ zone defense. Weimert plays at the top of the zone and with his wingspan, he can deflect a lot of passes intended for the post.
“He’s got very good hands and he anticipates very well,” James said. “He causes a lot of teams fits up there.”
Just ask Bethlehem Academy where Weimert set a school record with 33 points in a 71-61 victory Jan. 27 in Faribault. Or ask Alden-Conger where Weimert bested that record with a 39-point performance in a 64-54 overtime victory Feb. 10 in Janesville. Weimert can add the school scoring record to his accolades this season if he averages 22 points a game in the final three regular season contests. He’s averaging 20.3 points a game, nearly 5 rebounds, 4.5 steals and 4.3 assists this season.
Weimert started dressing for varsity as a freshman and gained regular playing time as a sophomore. Coming into his senior season he prepared himself by playing AAU basketball in the summer with Minnesota Rise, based out of Mankato and New Ulm.
“A lot of teammates put a lot of work in coming to shootarounds, rebounding and working out with me,” Weimert said. “I had multiple coaches, Kory Kettner, Nick (James), Ted Hammond, they all put time in with me through seventh grade.”
Weimert’s plans for playing after high school remain open. As of now, he’s planning to attend Central Lakes College in Staples to pursue a heavy machine operation degree with teammate Ben Schrom, though CLC does have a basketball team at the Brainerd campus.
Final in Janesville....— Rube Lance (@rube_lance) February 11, 2020
Crazy overtime game
JWP 64
Alden-Conger 54@Weimert_Kobe with a career high 39 points.
This bucket from Weimert gave the Bulldogs the lead for good in overtime@jwpDAWGnation@JwpFootball @mnbasketballhub @MinnesotaScores@KoryKettner pic.twitter.com/ohcB9m1IPu
JWP Boys 29-WEM 69. Not the result we were hoping for, but a big milestone for Weimert tonight. This kid has put so much time in, a well deserved accomplishment! He will tell you it wouldn’t be possible without those teammates with him on the floor also. Congrats @Weimert_Kobe pic.twitter.com/QRdALPb20K— Nick James (@jamesnick31) January 4, 2020