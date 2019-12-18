It has been a rough start to the season for the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva-Boys basketball team as they dropped another game Tuesday evening to Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 68-50.
"The first half we didn't get into any really good rhythm on offense and struggled with turnovers against their zone defense," coach Isaiah Lundberg said. I thought we would have done a better job going against their 1-3-1 since we just played Blooming Praire on Friday night who ran the same defense. I thought when we didn't turn the ball over we did get some good looks and made some of them, but we just didn't take advantage of the opportunities we had. Defensively we did a good job, but needed to rebound slightly better."
The game was 31-16 at halftime but the Panthers were never able to recover from that deficit in the second half. NRHEG's Kordell Schlaak had 13 on the night while Lonnie Wilson had seven. Tory Christenson was the team's best offensive player with 15 and Ashton Johnson followed up with 12.
Bulldogs Kobe Weimert led all scorers with 29 points and Drew Born posted 13. Dylan Reinhardt had 13 during the teams win while Danien Johnson and Landon Dimler each recorded six.
The second half we came out strong and got a quick 10 points and I finally thought that we got into a good flow on offense. We did a lot of good things on offense in the second half and hit some outside shots which we haven't in the first five games," Lundberg said. "Our defense wasn't quite good enough as we gave some open looks to their perimeter players and they made their looks. Some of their looks were because we had to press some and do other things to get the ball back, but credit to them, everytime we made a basket and were going on a little run, they made a little run of their own."
The Panthers are now 0-6 following this loss and will search for a win on Friday evening as they face United South Central at 7:15 p.m.