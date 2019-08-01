The Waseca soccer club is sponsoring a day event on Saturday Aug. 3 from 9-11 a.m. for boys and girls age 4-12. The camp is also welcoming to any kids in surrounding communities that want to participate.
"We will provide a fun soccer experience through basic skills training and soccer stations. We will also be promoting health and wellness through exercise and nutritional information for the youth athlete," Deanna Hiller said.
There was an advanced registration process but the camp is also welcoming any walk-ins as well. Participants must sign a waiver which will be available on the front lawn of Waseca Senior High. A makeup rain date would be Saturday Aug. 10th from 9-11 a.m., if needed.
"Soccer is such a great sport for little ones to start out with and we know they'll love it. We want the moms and dads to be sure, too, so that's why we're running stacks of free sessions on Saturday," Director of Coaching JD Delgado said.
Co-sponsors of the camp include the Mayo Clinic Health System, Cash Wise Foods, Dairy Wueen, Culligan Water and One Little Shirt Stop.