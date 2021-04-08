Waseca boys and girls golf coach Ted Hammond is just like any other spring sports coach in Minnesota.
"We've only been out on the course four times, so it's hard to tell [how the season will go]," Hammond said of his teams. "Right now we're just throwing a lineup together. We've got a match with Janesville today and today will tell us a lot of what we've got. Right now we're just putting six players on the varsity and saying, 'Alright, let's see how you do.' It's going to be chaotic for about the first three weeks and then things should settle down after that."
The Bluejays golf teams have a limited number of athletes with past experience at the varsity level. However, those that do have seen their fair share of success.
Waseca's girls team will be led by Megan Nelson, a senior who went to state as a freshman and missed out the last two seasons due to illness as well as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"She's really good. She's a 5-foot-6-inch dynamo. She just pounds the ball. She'll be a captain and she'll be our leader by far for the girls," Hammond said of Nelson, who he is hoping will be able to return to the state tournament later this spring.
The remaining sports on the girl's varsity roster remain up for grabs, according to Hammond, though he and assistant coach Jake Nelson will have plenty of athletes to select from. Waseca has 16 girls out for golf this year, an unusually high number for a school at any classification level. Many of the 16 are "newbies," according to Hammond, so much of the focus during the first week of practice has been placed on teaching technique and improving their raw skills.
On the boy's side of the links, Hammond will rely on the likes of Griffin Seifert and Dominic Langager to push the team towards success.
"[Seifert] should be our number one golfer...He can really hit the ball," Hammond said. As for Langager, "He's paid his dues, now he just has to collect his dividends."
Hammond is also hopeful to see strong seasons from Jonah Drake, Cody Vagts, Xander Hanstad and Charlie Cariveau.
Both the Waseca boys and girls golf teams open their season Thursday afternoon in a match with JWP.
SCHEDULE
BOYS
Thursday, April 8 — at JWP, 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 15 — Owatonna, 2 p.m.
Monday, April 19 — at St. Peter meet, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 20 — at St. Peter invitational, 4 p.m.
Monday, April 26 — at Fairmont meet, 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 29 — at Tri-City United meet, 2 p.m.
Monday, May 3 — at New Ulm meet, 2 p.m.
Monday, May 17 — Waseca invitational, 12 p.m.
Thursday, May 20 — at Jackson County Central meet, 2 p.m.
Monday, May 24 — at Big South Championship, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, May 25 — at Le Sueur-Henderson, 1 p.m.
GIRLS
Thursday, April 8 — at JWP, 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 15 — at Mankato East, 2:30 p.m.
Monday, April 19 — at Winnebago meet, 4 p.m.
Monday, April 26 — Waseca meet, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 27 -- at St. Peter invitational, 2 p.m.
Thursday, April 29 — at Tri-City United meet, 2 p.m.
Monday, May 3 — at Jackson County Central, TBD
Monday, May 17 — Waseca invitational, 12 p.m.
Thursday, May 20 — at Jackson County Central meet, 2 p.m.
Monday, May 24 — at Big South Championship, 1:30 p.m.