A first-quarter touchdown and two-point conversion held up for Cleveland Friday in an 8-0 win over Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton in Janesville.
The Bulldogs (0-3) couldn’t get much going on a windy, cold evening. JWP turned the ball over four times -- two fumbles and two interceptions -- and managed 113 yards of total offense.
The Clippers (1-2) scored on a 23-yard completion from Alex McCabe to Carter Dylla with 6 minutes, 22 seconds to play in the first quarter.
McCabe finished 13 of 24 passing for 148 yards. He found Dylla five times for 65 yards and Isaac Mueller had five grabs for 64 yards.
Karson Lindsay completed 5 of 24 passes for 57 yards. Ryder Thissen rushed for 34 yards on nine carries to lead the Bulldogs.
JWP also committed nine penalties for 69 yards and had just seven first downs for the game.
Thissen led the team with 11 tackles, including a sack. Ethan Rider had eight tackles and two sacks.
The Bulldogs face Lester Prairie (3-0) Friday in Lester Prairie.