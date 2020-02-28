This story will be updated after the second session of wrestling Friday.
Waseca sent one of its four wrestlers through to the championship quarterfinals Friday at the Class 2A individual meet at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul while three others will wait to see if they’ll get another match.
Bluejays junior Mason Gehloff made quick work of Byron’s eighth-ranked Jacob Thompson at 113 pounds with an 18-3 technical fall victory in 4 minutes, 47 seconds. Second-ranked Gehloff will face Mound Westonka’s Jacob Maas, who advanced with a 9-3 win over South St. Paul’s Nate Berchtold.
Waseca’s Luke Osweiler drew Totino-Grace’s No. 1-ranked and last year’s 113-pound champion Joey Thompson for the first round at 120 pounds. Osweiler lost by fall in 5:50 to Thompson but will likely get a wrestleback.
Bluejays freshman Christian Rodriguez battled Becker’s No. 6-ranked Lukas Paulson but couldn’t find a takedown in his match, falling 6-2 to Paulson at 138 pounds. Paulson faces New London-Spicer’s No. 4-ranked Blake Vagle in the quarterfinals.
Waseca senior Jacob Hertzog turned in an exciting match at 285 pounds against Kasson-Mantorville’s sixth-ranked Anthony Moe-Tucker. Trailing 9-4 after the second period, the No. 5-ranked Hertzog put Moe-Tucker on his back to tie the match 9-9 but Moe-Tucker got an escape with 19 seconds left for a 10-9 victory. Moe-Tucker will face Chisago Lakes’ Connor Bleymeyer in the quarterfinals and Hertzog could find himself with a wrestleback match.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva’s Ralph Roesler dropped his match at 170 pounds in Class A to Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg’s Rick Jones 8-1. Jones faces Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove’s No. 3-ranked Jace Paplow in the quarterfinals.