Girls basketball
MCW 57, JWP 20
The Bulldogs fell to 1-7 overall and 1-6 in Valley Conference action Thursday night when they succumbed to the Mavericks.
Mara Richardson led JWP in scoring with 8 while Emma Johnson (4), Dani Gerdts (3), Alexa Cord (3), and Emily Bengston (2) also contributed points.
The Bulldogs return to action on Tuesday, Feb. 23 when they take on Lake Crystal-WM at home. The game will begin at 7:15 p.m.
Gymnastics
St. Peter 129.175, Waseca 127.500
The Bluejays suffered a close loss at the hands of the Saints Thursday evening despite coming out on top in both the vault and floor events.
Brooklyn Flatau (8.850) and Emily Farley (8.775) finished first and second, respectively, in the vault, while Camryn Lynch (8.800) took home gold with her floor routine. Lynch also finished second on the bars (7.900) and fourth on the beam (7.800) en route to coming in second all-around with a total score of 33.025. Jordan Hofmeister (31.600) just missed the podium, finishing fourth overall.
Waseca is back in action Tuesday, Feb. 23 when they face off against Blue Earth Area. The meet will begin at 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Fairmont triangular
Fairmont-MCW 55, Waseca 13
Blue Earth Area 66, Waseca 8
The Bluejays hopped out to 7-6 lead following wins by John Feeley (106; 6-5 decision) and Mason Gehloff (120; 17-5 major decision); however, their next victory did not come until Payton Garza's by 6-2 decision in the 182-pound weight class as Waseca struggled to contain their opponent. Jenaro Delgado also picked up a win by 4-2 decision in the heavyweight bout.
Unfortunately, the Bluejays struggles continued into their match with the Buccaneers, who were easily able to fend them off.
Waseca is back in action Tuesday, Feb. 23 when they participate in a triangular with Luverne and St. James area at St. James. The duals will begin at 5 p.m.
Medford 57, NRHEG 18
The Tigers controlled their dual with the Panthers from start to finish Thursday night.
Medford started the night with a 30-0 run following multiple NRHEG forfeits and wins by fall by John Doe (120) and Kael Neuman (138).
NRHEG's Clay Stenzel appeared to turn around the Panthers' fortunes with a win by fall in the 145-pound weight class; however, the only other victory they would take would come by fall by Ralph Roesler in the 182-pound match.
"It is clear that Medford has been putting some time in, and not just the practices during the season. They are a strong team and they were very impressive," NRHEG coach Shawn Larson said. "We were missing a few people from our lineup, though not enough that we could have changed the outcome tonight. We wrestle them again in two weeks, and hopefully the work that we put in before that can help us close the gap a little."
NRHEG is back in action Tuesday, Feb. 23 when they go up against Bryon. The dual will begin at 6:30 p.m.