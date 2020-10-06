Alex Dobberstein led the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva clay target team in the first week of competition with a nearly perfect day.
Dobberstein completed one perfect round of 25 targets hit and nearly had another but settled for a two-round total of 49 out of 50.
Jason Eustice, Eva Wayne, Clay Stenzel and Walker Krampitz all finished in the 40s as well. Eustice hit 46 of 50 targets while Wayne finished 45-for-50. Stenzel and Krampitz each finished with 43s.
JWP has six hit 40 or more targets
Ethan Moravec led a group of six Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton clay target athletes who hit 40 or more targets in the first week of competition with a two-round total of 48.
Tyler Flemming finished 45 of 50 in his two rounds while Hunter Bauman, Jack Holland, Hunter Jaeger and Alex Mayo all hit 40 targets.
Abbigayle Sandquist led the girls with 19 targets and Zoe Johnson hit 18 targets.