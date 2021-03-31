The end of the high school basketball season is always a bittersweet time.
On one hand, the boys and girls state tournaments provide some of the most exciting and memorable gameplay in high school sports on a near yearly basis. On the other, many high school careers, unfortunately, come to fruition.
Around this time every year, once the dust has settled and we're given time to reflect on the past season, the Waseca County News sports team announces our boys and girls basketball All-Area teams. The goal of this exercise is to recognize and celebrate the best players in our coverage area. Today we announce the girls basketball All-Area teams, with the boys set to be announced in next week's edition.
We added a couple of new awards this season, including Underclassman of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Coach of the Year. We'd like to extend our congratulations to all of the players and coaches who were nominated and especially to our winners.
WCN All-Area First Team
SIDNEY SCHULTZ, NRHEG, Sophomore
10.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 4.3 apg, 2.5 spg
EMMA JOHNSON, JWP, Senior
12.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 2.2 apg, 2.4 spg
BRITTANY DRAEGER, WASECA, Senior
12.0 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.4 apg
MELADY RENTERIA, WASECA, Senior
11.2 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.9 apg
CAMRYN MCQUERY, WASECA, Senior
11.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 52% FG%
WCN All-Area Second Team
MARA RICHARDSON, JWP, Junior
5.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.6 spg
FAITH NIELSEN, NRHEG, Freshman
10.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.4 spg
ERIN JACOBSON, NRHEG, Sophomore
9.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 0.89 apg, 1.6 spg
GABBY RODRIGUEZ, WASECA, Senior
4.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.8 apg
KLOE WADD, WASECA, Sophomore
7.2 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 51% FG
WCN Co-Players of the Year
BRITTANY DRAEGER and MELADY RENTERIA, WASECA
This was a difficult call as the Bluejays had three girls — Draeger, Renteria and McQuery — who were all deserving of the award. Ultimately, the award is split between the area's two best guards.
Coach Joan Conway would often look to establish McQuery in the paint and utilize the gravity her offense created to draw in defenders before turning to Draeger and Renteria on the perimeter. Once they did, the two senior guards often seized their opportunities.
Draeger and Renteria formed a fantastically complementary thunder-and-lightning pairing. Draeger is a dangerous outside shooter who is able to turn steals into quick transition layups. Renteria is an absolute bulldog with deft ball-handling skills who isn't afraid to take a little contact in the paint. At the end of the day, it's impossible to separate the two from each other in terms of their importance to Waseca's success this past season; they fed off each other, which, in turn, caused the team to feed off of them.
WCN Underclassman of the Year
SIDNEY SCHULTZ, NRHEG
Shultz was the lone non-senior named to the All-Area First Team, rightfully earning her the title of top underclassman. The second-year captain filled up the boxscore night in and night out for the Panthers in what was already her fourth varsity season.
"Sidney played almost every minute for us this year. She is a big reason our offense works," NRHEG coach Onika Peterson said. "She attacks the basket well, can step up and hit a big three, she is a strong ball handler who sees the court well and added a spark for us on defense."
WCN Defensive Player of the Year
GABBY RODRIGUEZ, WASECA
Rodriguez was the best defender on the best team in the Waseca County News coverage area. Her great lateral quickness in combination with her cerebral and versatile play style made her a formidable matchup for opposing wings. She was always matched up with the opposing team's best perimeter player and was frequently asked to help out in the post.
WCN Coach of the Year
JOAN CONWAY, WASECA
Conway led the Bluejays to a 12-8 record overall and 7-1 record at home en route to Waseca earning the No. 2 seed in Section 2AA South. While they ultimately fell to Lake Crystal-WM in the subsection championship game, Conway's ability to guide Waseca to a successful season after losing key contributors from last season's state tournament team is a testament to her overall coaching acumen.