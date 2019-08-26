WASECA — It was an absolute thriller Friday night as the Bluejay boys soccer team pulled off a game-winning goal with eight seconds remaining from Gavin Johnson. The team hosted Mounds West-Tonka and beat them with a final score of 2-1.
Mounds West-Tonka did a good job of holding possession in the first half and Waseca goalie Brock Bye came up clutch as he had a big save after Mounds was awarded a penalty kick. That helped send both teams into halftime tied at zero apiece.
"I thought we competed hard. We did a good job finding our forwards over the top and created some good chances on the counter. We probably needed to do a little better when they overloaded the left or right side. We did better as the second half went on. I think they defended well," head coach Terry Nafe said.
Alex Gallegos scored in the second half at the 15:44 mark after Jay Lewer launched a deep throw-in from the left side of the field. Waseca stayed in attack mode and continued to pressure Mounds defense but let up a goal at the 6:20 mark to make the score 1-1. Waseca had a couple more chances to score but were unsuccessful until Lewer floated a long throw-in into the middle of the box where Gavin Johnson was able to header it in for the game-winning goal.
"Our chemistry has gotten a lot better than last year, that's for sure. We struggle a little bit communication-wise. Sometime we would mess up on the ball and our first touch could be better, too. First game was kind of rusty and this was a great time so if we beat them I have really high hopes for the season," Jacob Hulscher said.
The boys will head to Faribault on Tuesday where they are set to play at 7 p.m.