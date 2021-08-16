The Waseca Braves 2021 season came to an end this past Saturday afternoon when they fell to the Gaylord Islanders, 12-2 in eight innings, during the elimination rounds of the Region 6C playoffs.
"We had our worst inning of the season right away," Braves coach Tink Larson said. "In the first inning, [Gaylord] scored three runs and had the bases load and they still didn't have a hit ... Then we misplayed a fly ball and that gave them three more runs."
The Islanders 6-0 lead proved to be insurmountable as the Braves' offense managed to pick up only two runs, one each in the fifth and sixth innings.
Kelvin Nelson started on the mound for Waseca and threw the first six innings, striking out three and walking four. Of the eight runs he surrendered, only one was earned; in all, the Braves committed six errors over the course of the game. Cam Madsen and Zach Hoehn pitched the seventh and eighth innings, respectively, though the Islanders touched them for four additional runs, all earned, to trigger the 10-run mercy rule.
Nelson also led the Braves charge offensively, going 2-for-4 at the plate. Alex Feeney went 1-for-4 and picked up two stolen bases. Eric Simmons and Kyle Waugh also contributed base hits.
"In looking back, it was a very good year," Larson said. "We finished 15-10, which is the first time we've had a winning season since 2017."
The Braves hit 17 home runs this summer, 13 of which came off the bat of Kyle Waugh, which set a new team record. They also hit .259 and tallied 39 doubles as a team en route to boasting one of the better offenses in the region.
Nelson, Madsen and Hoehn combined to strikeout 169 opposing batters while posting a 3.87 ERA in just under 170 innings pitched.
Below are the Braves' individual hitting and pitching stats for this past season.