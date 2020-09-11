Another meet, another dominating win for the Waseca girls cross-country team.
The Bluejays flew to a first-place finish Thursday against St. James Area and Jackson County Central in Butterfield with 19 points. The Huskies finished second with 46 points and the Saints took third with 68 points.
Ella Dufualt raced out to a time of 19 minutes, 5 seconds to win the meet while Callie Dufault took second in 20:26 and Evie O’Brien took third with a time of 21:26.
Cora McCabe finished fifth for Waseca by finishing in 22:06 and Brittney Draeger took eighth in 22:49. Alayna Akers finished right behind Draeger in ninth place with a time of 22:52.
The boys had five runners in the top 11 but couldn’t catch St. James Area, which had all five runners in the top eight.
The Saints finished 1-2-5-7-8 for 23 points while the Bluejays had 34 points for second place and Jackson County Central took third with 74 points.
Matthew Feldkamp led Waseca with a third-place finish. He completed the course in 17:24 and Isaac Feldkamp took fourth in 17:33. Colin Dufault placed sixth with a time of 18:05, Brody Wirtz took 10th in 18:26 and Joe Feldkamp finished 11th with a time of 18:27.
Waseca had a home meet scheduled for Thursday but with the district moving to distance only learning, all activities are suspended until the district moves out of the distance learning model for grades seven through 12.