The Waseca youth football program put together a minor signing day for six graders in the community for the second straight year at The Mill on Monday evening.
Ed Hoehn helped put the event together that allows six graders to sign a letter of intent to play football throughout their high school career.
"The signing ceremony and letter of intent to commit to play Bluejay football is an awesome event put together by Coach Hoehn in the Waseca Youth Football Association. It is a great way to honor the kids as they transition from youth players to the seven through 12 program. It is an exciting event for the youth players and families as well as the varsity coaches," coach Brad Wendland said.
Hoehn came up with the idea last year and the youth program had 27 six graders sign a commitment letter at 6 p.m. Monday.