girls
From left to right back row
Coach Sal Neaves, Head Coach Jenaro (JD) Delgado Montiel, Coach Crystal Bartelt, Central Defender Samantha Azure, Central defender Madeline Bulfer, Attacker and team captain Gabriela Rodriguez, Coach Scott Hiller, Coach Philip Bulfer.  Middle row left to right: Midfielder Cora McCabe, Midfielder Kyla Wenisch, Midfielder Allison Priebe, Midfielder Journey Utpadel, Midfielder Annie Prigge, Defender Maia Bartelt, Attacker  Aleghya Zak, and Midfielder Sydney Ludwig.  Front row left to right:Defender Rylee Inberg, team captain and defender  Jaden Hiller, Goalkeeper Erika Hertzog, Midfielder Allison Wieseler, Attacker Gabriela Lopez, Midfielder Chloe Schumacher, and attacker Thyme Lang. Missing on this picture : Midfielder Carmen Miller.
 By SHAFIN KHAN

It was a fantastic weekend for the U17 Waseca girls soccer club, as it won games against Maplebrook and Great River to win the state championship in its age group.

The girls were originally set to play Friday but had to wait till Saturday due to the weather.

During their first game on Saturday the girls defeated Maplebrook handily by a score of 4-0. Gabby Rodriguez netted two goals along with Journey Utpadel and Aleighya Zak each putting in one of their own en route to victory. 

The team played Great River later in the day at the Shakopee soccer complex for the championship where they won 1-0. Rodriguez scored five of the team's nine goals in this tournament and scored the lone goal of this game. 

"It was the perfect end to a memorable season," director of coaching JD Delgado said. 

Reach Sports reporter Shafin Khan at 507-835-4283.

