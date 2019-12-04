It was a tough loss for the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva boys basketball team as they were routed by Albert Lea 79-48 on Tuesday evening.
"I thought we played pretty well for our first game. (The) score might not reflect that at all, but we played hard and good energy for the game," said coach Isaiah Lundberg. "Early on we were neck-and-neck with Albert Lea at 9-8 with the lead, but then we went into a scoring drought and couldn't seem to make a basket for about five minutes."
The Tigers pushed the lead to 18-9 and it never got it back under 10 from that point on.
"On offense we had good looks at the basket and just couldn't make enough shots when we needed to," said Lundberg. "To their credit they made nine 3's for the game compared to our three. They made open looks."
The Panthers put up 25 points in the first half but were not able to get stops defensively and allowed Albert Lea to post 45 points through the first two quarters.
Kordell Schlaak had 10 points on the night; Lonnie Wilson put up 12 of his own. Daxter Lee was a key cog on the offensive end with 12 points as well. Tory Christenson chipped in 7 and Blake Ihrke had6six in the loss.
Albert Lea's Javaris Mucha Owens dropped in 23 and Connor Veldman had 12 in the team's win. Koby Hendrickson had 9 while Andrew Willner had 6. Pal Wal had 7 and Chay Buen produced 15. Josh Guen and Ismael Cabezas each had 2.
The Panthers will look to rebound Thursday evening as they hit the road to play St. Peter at 7:15.