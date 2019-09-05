JANESVILLE — It was a successful day for the Bulldogs girls cross country team as the girls team brought home a first-place finish and the boys placed fourth.
Addi Peed came in second place overall and broke the 20-minute mark during the 5K for the first time in her career. Lauren Dimler finished in 4th overall and Emma Johnson came in 6th place for the Bulldogs. Ashlin Keyes was the last top-10 finisher for JWP as she came in ninth and Maddy Kunst rounded out the scoring five as she took 20th.
Over on the boys' side of things Brennan Hoehn was the teams leading runner coming in 14th and Tucker Rients came in close behind at 16th. Zach Groh came in third for the Bulldogs at no. 24 and Kolin Rients finished right behind behind me in the 25th slot. Deacon Dahlberg closed out the top five for JWP in 26th.