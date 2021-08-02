The Waseca Braves are moving on in the winner’s bracket after Sunday’s 6-3 victory against Minnesota Lake to start the Region 6C playoffs.
Next up, Waseca travels to play 2 p.m. Saturday at third-seeded St. Clair, with a guarantee for one more game Sunday no matter the result of the St. Clair clash.
On Sunday, the Braves jumped out to an early 3-0 advantage in the first and stretched that lead to 5-0 after two frames. That was enough cushion for Kelvin Nelson to pitch Waseca to a victory.
Nelson fired a complete game with six strikeouts, two walks and seven hits allowed. He surrendered one run in each of the third, fourth and sixth innings, before locking down the Royals and allowing only two baserunners over the final 4 2/3 innings.
Offensively, Cody Ulfers scored a pair of runs out of the leadoff spot and finished with a pair of doubles and two runs batted in.
Moving forward to St. Clair, Waseca is looking for its first win against the Wood Ducks this summer. The Braves started the season with a 6-4 loss at home, and more recently fell 9-2 on July 9 in Waseca.
If Waseca wins that game, it takes on the winner of a matchup between top-seeded Jordan and 10th-seeded Le Sueur, which pulled off a relative 6-3 upset against eighth-seeded Morristown in its playoff opener. Jordan had more trouble than it likely expected against Wells on Sunday, but the Brewers never trailed and won 4-1.
If Waseca loses against St. Clair, it plays at home 6 p.m. Sunday against the winner of a game between 16th-seeded Lake Crystal and ninth-seeded Janesville.