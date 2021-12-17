Before Thursday night’s duel against the visiting St. Peter Saints, the Bluejays knew that as soon as they stepped foot on the mat, they’d be starting in a hole in their eventual 49-13 loss to St. Peter.
Whether it be due to illness, injury or a small roster, the Bluejays entered the duel with five open weight classes out of 14 total classes. With no one available to fill the spots at 106, 132, 138, 182 and 220, the Saints and their respective wrestlers in those classes earned a forfeit victory. There was a double forfeit at 132, so neither team earned points from it.
With six points being awarded for forfeits, Waseca knew that they’d already be down 24 points and five weight classes to start things.
“For us, we got one kid out that’s sick and he should hopefully be back with us after break, so then we’ll only have four open weights,” Waseca coach Jake Janike said. “But those five ones, it’s really hard to give up 30 points right out of the dual.”
Despite the massive handicap to the Bluejays, the wrestlers that were ready to step foot on the mat and compete were more than willing to go to battle, even if it didn’t turn out how they would’ve wanted it to.
Freshman 120 John Feeley notched the first win of the night for Bluejays and it doubled down as their only bonus point victory when he earned a 10-2 major decision over St. Peter’s Charlie Born, bringing the match to 12-4 in favor of the Saints early on.
The fighting spirit that Waseca brought to the match was showcased in full effect with sophomore Kaeden Johnson at 145, junior Oliver O’Brien at 152 and junior Christian Rodriguez at 160.
Johnson and O'Brien pulled out decision victories by two points and Rodriguez was one take down away from tying his match.
At 145, Johnson grappled in a tight matchup and it ended with Johnson victorious in his 8-6 decision.
Right after him, O’Brien took to the mat and he remained in a 2-2 tie with Harold Born all the way until the final seconds of the third period, where O’Brien managed to record a take down right before the buzzer sounded, giving him the two he needed to win the match.
“[O’Brien] has had a rough couple of days here, he hasn’t been feeling 100 percent,” Janike said. “He’s had a rough couple of days, so he was working pretty hard.
“When you get to the last third period and you’re four minutes into it already, you’re wore out, you’ve worked hard. It’s grueling.”
Rodriguez also had another close match, but his went a little differently. Trailing 3-1 in the third period, he needed to get one take down on Brogan Hanson to tie things up at 3-3 apiece. Hanson went on the defensive and fended off all of Rodriguez’s attempts to get in and bring him down.
With four seconds left on the clock, he shot in and had a chance to wrap up Hanson’s legs, but wasn’t able to secure anything before the buzzer sounded on the 3-1 decision.
Waseca junior Payton Garza and St. Peter’s Leighton Robb went back and forth in the first two periods in a highly competitive duel. The major turning point was in the tail end of the match when Robb managed to pick up a handful of three-point near falls to quickly jump into major decision territory and defeated Garza 16-6.
Waseca was still able to close the duel out on a high note at the 285 pound weight class, where junior JD Delgado took full control of the pace in his bout against Connor Travaille. Picking and choosing his shots, Delgado got the upper hand on Travaille and held on for an 8-5 decision victory.
“He’s very quick, very light on his feet, he knows how to do things, it’s just he’s very methodical about how he does it,” Janike said. “He likes to make sure things are there and set up. He’s all about when he shoots, he’s going to score. He doesn’t like to shoot and not score or anything like that.
“We would like him to be a little quicker on things like that, but at the same time, he wrestled fantastic tonight.”