Austin pounced on Waseca in the first period Friday at Waseca Community Arena en route to a 7-1 victory.
The Packers (10-12, 7-11 Big 9) scored four times in the first period as the Bluejays struggled to get going initially.
“The first period we came out flat-footed and obviously they scored a lot of goals,” Waseca head coach Sarah Tollefson said. “That’s something we’ve been working on as a team to come out and play a full three periods, 51 minutes.”
Things improved in the final two periods for the Bluejays. They held Austin to one goal in the second period and just an 9-6 shot advantage after giving up 17 to the Packers in the first period.
After Austin went up 6-0 in the third period, Waseca (1-23, 1-13 Big South) got a goal from Jade Pederson with 2:49 left to play. The Packers tacked on a goal with 1:11 remaining.
“The last two periods I thought we stepped it up, especially the second period,” Tollefson said. “I think we were outplaying them. Shots were a lot closer. Overall, the game got better in the second and third period and it was like a 3-1 game after the first period.”
Austin finished with 27 shots for the game and one power-play goal in the first period. The Packers finished 1-for-7 on the power play. Waseca finished 15 shots on goal.
Timothea Volkmer made 20 saves for the Bluejays.
The 7-1 final was a turnaround from the first meeting where Austin won 14-5 Dec. 10 in Austin.
Jordyn McCormack scored three times for the Packers Friday and Kate Holtz added two goals. Cassidy Davidson and Peyton Squier also had goals.
Waseca closes out the regular season Saturday against Mankato West at Waseca Community Arena at 7:30 p.m.
Matson honored during pregame
Prior to the game the team honored Officer Matson and his family with a pregame ceremony. Area law enforcement stood on both blue lines to show support for Matson and Matson’s wife, Megan, took part in a ceremony puck drop at center ice. Matson was presented with a check for $5,000 and jerseys for the family made by Gemini Athletics. Proceeds from admissions and money from chuck-a-puck between periods also went to the Matson family.
“This whole community, team, everybody has been looking forward to a ceremony like this,” Tollefson said.